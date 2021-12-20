Missing Smithfield teen girl likely with man wanted on felony charge, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Smithfield police said a missing 15-year-old girl is likely with a man who is wanted on a felony charge.

Isabella Leigh Matthews was last seen on Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. at her home on Kay Drive in Smithfield.

Matthews is believed to be with 23-year-old Andrew Nicholas Jackson, who is wanted for felonious restraint from a previous incident.

Matthews and Jackson are believed to be in an unknown style van that has been possibly spray painted.

She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Matthews has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Smithfield police said she also has a tattoo of a broken heart on her left forearm.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact Detective Ronald Johnson at 919-934-2121.