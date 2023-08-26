SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies said they are looking for a 14-year-old girl who might be with a 25-year-old man.

Zoe Price, of the Seven Lakes community, was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Zoe was last seen Thursday night at her home, deputies said.

Photos from Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen is believed to be with Jason Callaham of Wagram in Scotland County, the news release said.

Callaham drives a dark gray 1989 Volvo 244 sedan with a North Carolina license plate of RHE-2829.

Deputies said anyone with information about the location of either Zoe Price or Callaham should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or the anonymous tipline at 910-947-4444.