NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirms a mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Jarred Ford was on trial for a 2021 shootout involving deputies William Toney and Shelby Smith.

Ford was representing himself in the trial. He faced several charges including attempted murder of both deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the jury could not come to a unanimous decision in the case. When polled by the judge, the jury was split 11 to one. No information could be provided on which way the jury was leaning or why one person held off.

NCSO reported the state prosecutor asked the charges to be reinstated. Charges may be pending further action by the state.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 4, 2021, Smith pulled over Ford for a traffic violation on Interstate 95. She called Toney, her partner, for backup. As the deputies attempted to detain Ford while they searched his car, they claim the defendant became uncooperative and began to resist.

As the three struggled, the deputies testified in court Ford pulled a gun from his waistband and began to fire at the deputies. Toney testified he was shot four times in both arms and the hip. Smith was uninjured. Dash cam video showed her fire her weapon back at Ford while and Toney sough cover behind a patrol vehicle.