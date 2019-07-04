Breaking News
Man critical after being pulled from NC surf

Mobile home caught fire in Fayetteville Thursday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fayetteville fire_132342

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire investigation is underway this morning after a mobile home caught fire.

According to a news release from Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department, the fire happened shortly after 6 a.m. on PeeJay Ln.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire showing from a single wide mobile home.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews determined there was no one inside.

The resident was in the process of moving at time of the fire and was out of town.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss