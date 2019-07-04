Mobile home caught fire in Fayetteville Thursday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire investigation is underway this morning after a mobile home caught fire.

According to a news release from Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department, the fire happened shortly after 6 a.m. on PeeJay Ln.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire showing from a single wide mobile home.

Once the fire was extinguished, crews determined there was no one inside.

The resident was in the process of moving at time of the fire and was out of town.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

