Mobile pharmacy distributing free over-the-counter medicine in Roanoke Rapids Friday

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Mobile Free Pharmacy is making a stop on Friday in Roanoke Rapids to distribute free over-the-counter medicine to low-income individuals and families.

NC MedAssist collaborates with community partners to organize free events across the state.

The items that will be given away include pain relievers, cough and cold, allergy and digestive medications. Vitamins and children’s medicine will also be available.

The Mobile Free Pharmacy will take place Friday at the Roanoke Rapids Theatre, located at 500 Carolina Crossroads Parkway, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers use the giveaway as a means to find people who would qualify for the free prescription pharmacy program.

No identification is required and participants must be 18 years or older.