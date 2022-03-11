RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite the skyrocketing gas prices, businesses need to continue to run, and they must find ways to deal with those gas prices.

One business struggling with fuel costs is a mobile veterinarian who is finding the cost of gasoline is putting the “bite” on her business.

During the pandemic when people were in lockdown, their pets still needed care, and Dr. Regina Sanders of Purr And Bark mobile veterinary hospital was there.

“It was very busy during COVID,” she said.

However, during COVID, the price of gasoline was half what it is now.

In March 2020, regular-grade gasoline in our area was running between $2.70 to $2.80 a gallon according to Fuels Market News.

As a result, today, while you’re thinking about what it costs to have the vet come to your home, a Sanders is thinking, what does it cost for me to come to your home.

“There’s emergencies and there’s not much you can do, so you have to go when they call,” said Sanders.

But Sanders can’t make a living just doing emergency calls, so her mobile clinic is equipped with everything you find in an office.

There are surgical suites that can handle everything from anesthesia to laser therapy as well as medicines and diagnostic equipment. However, all that requires a big truck – a 26-footer to be exact.

Sanders said that motorized beast uses a lot of gasoline.

“It’s 55 gallons that it holds,” she said. “It gets 5 to 7 miles a gallon.”

So, let’s do the math.

Fifty-five gallons at the current price of $4.19 a gallon adds up to $230.45.

At 5 miles a gallon, Sanders gets 275 miles to a tank, so she spends a lot of time at the pumps while keeping her prices to customers stable.

“I try to absorb as much as I can, but it sounds like it’s going to go up and get a lot worse,” she said.

Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked her if she was thinking about a temporary surcharge down the road.

“That might not be a bad idea,” she said.

Sbraccia asked the doctor if she thought her customers would put up with a price increase if she had to make that change.

She said she, “hopes they would pay more for mobile veterinary services.”