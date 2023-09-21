VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother and her 4-year-old son are dead after a crash that happened in Moore County on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A trooper told CBS 17 the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on NC Highway 690 at Lobelia Road in Vass. Two cars and four people were involved.

The trooper said a mother and her 4-year-old boy were driving westbound when she crossed the center line and hit another car head-on. The boy died at the scene and the mother died at the hospital from her injuries.

Officials said the driver in the second car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the second car has minor injuries.

Officials did not release the names of the decedents.

The investigation is ongoing.