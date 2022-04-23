ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the deaths of her baby son and toddler daughter Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported as an “assist EMS call” around 9:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Drew Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

EMS was called about two unresponsive children, police said.

After EMS crews arrived, they took a 3-month-old boy and his 1-year-old sister, to UNC Nash Healthcare, the news release said.

The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Saturday night, police said the suspicious deaths were classified as homicides.

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler, both 21, were charged with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse, according to a news release from police.

Noel and Butler each received a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

“Further charges may be pending, awaiting the reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office,” the news release said.

Police did not release the names of the children.