ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A father and teenage mother have been charged with murder in the death of their baby, Erwin police said Saturday night.

The dead baby was found Friday night on the property of 308 Moulton Spring Road, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson.

Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, both of the Moulton Spring Road address were charged with first-degree murder in the death of the baby, Johnson said.

The investigation began Friday around 9 p.m. when police received a report that a baby had died and the death was not reported, according to Johnson.

“Officers investigated it and executed a search warrant on the property last night,” he said Saturday.

A cadaver dog from Harnett County was called in and the K-9 helped police find the baby, Johnson said.

Johnson said the baby was a newborn at the time of death and “had been deceased for several months.”

The investigation in the case is still underway and more charges are likely, Johnson said.

He also said police were so far unable to determine the gender of the baby.

Riddle and VanDyke are both being held without bond in the Harnett County Jail.

They both have a court date set for Monday at 9 a.m., according to jail records.