Demonte Saquan Johnson of Roanoke Rapids (left) and Patrick Lequan Banks of Roanoke Rapids (right). Photos from Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Roanoke Rapids mother was actually killed by her boyfriend in November — and she did not commit suicide as first thought.

Brittany Reneé Smith, 30, who leaves behind four daughters was found at a Roanoke Rapids home on November 26, 2023, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The call to the home was about a “possible suicide,” and when officers arrived they found Smith “had sustained a single fatal gunshot wound,” police said. Smith was a lifelong resident of Polk County, Florida, and moved to North Carolina three years ago, her obituary said.

“During the crime scene examination, several critical pieces of evidence related to the death of Smith were recovered,” police said late Friday night. “Furthermore, during a medical examiner’s examination, information supported the conclusion that Smith’s death was not a suicide.”

At the time of Smith’s death, two men were also in the home, police said.

Her boyfriend Demonte Saquan Johnson, 30, of Roanoke Rapids, and Patrick Lequan Banks, 27, of Roanoke Rapids were both present at the time, according to police.

“After consulting with the Halifax County District Attorney, it was decided that a second-degree murder warrant would be issued for Johnson,” the news release said.

Warrants for Banks were issued on charges of felony obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact, police said.

Police said they are looking for Johnson and Banks.

Officers said anyone with information about either man should contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.