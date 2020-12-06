Mom of 3 dead, live-in boyfriend in custody after assault in Nash County, deputies say

Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene after a woman was killed and her live-in boyfriend was taken into custody Sunday. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of three children was found dead Sunday after she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend in Nash County Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported in the 4000 block of Pine Street around 10 a.m., according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Children ran to a next-door neighbor and told them to call 911 and said their mom was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, deputies said.

The woman, who was the mother of children aged between 5 and 12, died by the time authorities arrived.

The suspect is in custody, deputies said. He was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with minor injuries, according to officials.

The family lived at the home for about a month before this incident.

The children are now staying with other family members.