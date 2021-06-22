Mom of missing Sampson County woman suspicious of husband who is now sought by deputies

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Weeks after a Sampson County woman went missing, deputies are now looking to question her husband.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39, of Roseboro was last seen on June 9. Her mother, Lora Beamon said she last heard her daughter’s voice on Mother’s Day.

Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39

Beamon described her to daughter to CBS 17 as a family-oriented, happy person. Loved ones call her Booboo.

“Booboo misses a call from somebody, she gonna call. There’s something is not right about this picture. Something is not going right,” said Beamon.

After neither Beamon nor her children were able to get in touch with her, they reported Kiara missing June 18. Beamon said her son-in-law, 49-year-old Carl Earl Adre Wiggins isn’t helping to find her.

“We know he’s here somewhere running,” Beamon said. Beamon told CBS 17 she was suspicious of her son-in-law because of his refusal to speak with the family or law enforcement.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track him down to see what he knows about his wife’s disappearance. A warrant is out for Carl Wiggins after the sheriff’s office said he stole a 2003 Ford Excursion from Bladen County on June 17. That’s the day before Kiara was reported missing.

The sheriff’s office has listed Carl Wiggins as armed and dangerous. They have not indicated that he is responsible for her disappearance at this point. They still call this a missing person’s case.

Beamon said her daughter was always by her husband’s side until now. She said Carl Wiggins kept his distance from her family and didn’t like his wife sharing their marital issues with the family.

Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 49

“She don’t be with nobody but him. She don’t hang with nobody but him,” said Beamon.

With Carl Wiggins on the run, it’s getting harder for the family to remain optimistic.

“I’m going to be honest and tell you the truth. If we do find her, it’s not going to be good news. But I’m praying and being strong and trusting in God that it will be good news. But if he got her somewhere, we just want him to let us know where she at,” said Beamon.

For now she’s relying on investigators to do their job and hoping to hear anything at all.

“I don’t know what to do,” said. “Just praying and hoping that something comes soon. Something will come up.”