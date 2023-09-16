ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested after she stabbed another woman “numerous” times in front of her child during a domestic incident Saturday, Roanoke Rapids police said.

The incident was reported early Saturday morning at a home in the 800 block of Raleigh Street, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The victim, who was stabbed in the chest, was rushed to ECU North, where she was listed as stable Saturday afternoon, police said.

“During the assault, the defendant’s child was present, but was not injured,” the news release said.

Sabrina Nicole Carr, 28, of Roanoke Rapids was charged with attempted murder and child abuse, police said.

DSS assisted in placing the child with an appropriate family member, the news release said.

Carr was held on a $400,000 bond and given a court date in Halifax County for Sept. 28.

No other information was released.