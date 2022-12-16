ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — LaTasha Cooper said she’ll always remember her son, Devone Brown, for the man he was.

“He was cheerful. He was a nice boy. He was no troublemaker. He was a loveable person,” she said Friday.

Cooper said she continues to struggle to understand why he was killed.

“On December 1st, they rang the doorbell. They came in here and told me to sit down because they had something to tell me,” Cooper said.

Just after 6 a.m. on December 1, investigators said Brown and 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins were found shot dead in a vehicle in the Barnhill Construction parking lot in Rocky Mount.

In the backseat were two children who belong to Wiggins. They were both alive.

Two days later, Cooper said she got a surprising update.

“I was like ‘y’all are lying.’ I said, ‘no, no, no.’ The cop asked me why I say no? You know that’s my first cousin,” she stated.

The man arrested and charged is Eric Coley, Brown’s cousin.

Police said Coley confessed to the murders.

Cooper also said Coley is the father of not only one of the children found unharmed in the backseat but was also the father of Wiggins’ unborn baby.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

“[Devone] and Destiny were best friends. Anytime somebody needed my son he would always go to their rescue,” Cooper explained.

As she processes her son’s death, Cooper said she has more questions.

“I want to know why. I really do want to know why. Because he didn’t bother anybody,” she said.

Rocky Mount police said Coley will face more charges. They haven’t released a motive.

Police did say he could face the death penalty or life in prison.