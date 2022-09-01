Jasmine Elayne Bethea, (left) the mother of the child, and Janell Joyce Smith. Photos from Sanford police

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother and her roommate were arrested this week in the drug overdose death of her toddler daughter in Sanford, police said.

The incident was first reported on April 2 when Sanford police were called to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford to investigate a 3-year-old girl’s death, a news release from Sanford police said.

“Autopsy results determined the child’s cause of death was fentanyl intoxication,” the news release said.

Jasmine Elayne Bethea, the mother of the child, and Janell Joyce Smith, 27, were arrested at a home in the 1000 block of Battle Street, where they lived with the child, the news release said.

The women were each charged with second-degree murder after their arrest Wednesday, according to the news release.

Bethea, 29, was also charged with failure to appear in a previous case, according to arrest records.

Officials said the investigation into the girl’s death is still underway.

The women are being held in the Lee County Jail, each under a $250,000 bond.