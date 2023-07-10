SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford couple was arrested last week after drugs were found and the woman’s three children in the car when they were nabbed, deputies said.

The incident took place very early Thursday morning during an investigation that also included Moore County deputies, according to a Monday news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The duo was found with trafficking amounts of hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl, as well as distribution amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine, deputies said.

Osbaldo Avellaneda, 27, and Sandra Giral, 22, were arrested on several charges, the news release said.

Drugs found during the arrest of Osbaldo Avellaneda, 27, and Sandra Giral, 22, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Photo from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“During their arrest, Giral’s three minor children were present inside of the vehicle near opioids and drug paraphernalia,” deputies said in the release.

Avellaneda was already wearing an ankle monitor while out on bond from criminal charges, according to deputies.

Officials said Osbaldo Avellaneda and Sandra Giral each were charged with

six counts of trafficking opioids by possession and transport

conspiracy to traffic opioid or heroin, possess with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

possess with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

three counts of misdemeanor child abuse

and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce

Avellaneda was held on a $500,000 secured bond while Giral was issued at $300,000 secured bond.