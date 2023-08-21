MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County deputies raided a home near Middlesex, finding jugs of moonshine and charging a man with dealing cocaine and meth, officials said.

The bust last week came after several complaints by residents in the area, according to a Monday news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a home in the 10000 block of W NC 97 Highway, about three miles north of Middlesex, just west of N.C. 231, the news release said.

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Nash County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect, Gregory Denton, is a convicted felon, deputies said.

“During the execution of the search warrant, 42 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, and two firearms were recovered,” the news release said.

Two large glass jugs of moonshine were also seized during the search, according to Nash County Major Eddie Moore.

Denton, 59, was charged with two counts of possession of firearm by a felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Deputies are still investigating the moonshine aspect of the raid, Moore said.

Denton is being held in the Nash County Jail on a $60,000 secured bond.

His first court date is set for August 31 at the Nash County Courthouse.