RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) and lost food due to the attack on an electrical substation will receive replacement benefits, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

The replacement benefits are made possible by two waivers approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

All recipients in the county will receive a percentage of their benefits automatically added to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. These replacement benefits will be automatically issued to county residents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The amount of automatic replacement benefits depends on when a household received their FNS benefits between Nov. 4 and Dec. 3, the DHHS said.

Additionally, FNS recipients in Moore County have until Jan. 3 to submit an affidavit of loss to request additional replacement benefits if they lost food worth more than the automatic replacement amount.

The waiver provides additional time beyond the usual 10-day timeframe for FNS households to report their food losses and receive replacement benefits.

To report the food loss and find out if they qualify for additional replacement benefits, recipients can call the Moore County Department of Social Services, visit Moore County DSS in person to complete and sign an affidavit or mail or fax their completed affidavit to Moore County DSS, the DHHS news release stated.

If a household submits an affidavit claiming losses greater than the amount automatically replaced on their EBT card, the household can only receive the difference between the requested amount and the amount that was automatically replaced. Replacement benefits cannot exceed the maximum monthly benefit for the FNS household.

FNS recipients in Moore County can contact the Moore County DSS if they have questions.

Households receiving FNS benefits can check their FNS balance 24 hours a day, seven days a week by:

Visiting the EBT website. Click on “More Information” under EBT Cardholder. You will be prompted to login and/or register your account;

Downloading the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play; or

Calling 1-888-622-7328 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and follow the prompts to activate your PIN.

Food and Nutrition Services is a federal food assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Eligible households not already receiving FNS can apply for FNS or by visiting their county Department of Social Services.