Moore County community heartbroken after 2 young girls die in Hoke County crash

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County family is heartbroken after losing two young girls in a car accident Tuesday evening.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US-15/501 near the border between Hoke and Scotland counties. The Duckworth family was headed to the beach to watch their oldest son propose to his girlfriend.

“It was such an awful tragedy. We could’ve lost all of our family,” said pastor Bill Vaughn. He was the grandfather to 13-year-old Jenna Duckworth and 11-year-old Beth Duckworth — both of whom died in the crash.

Troopers said Bobby Duckworth was driving along with his wife, two daughters, and their 15-year-old son Benjamin. He tried to pass another vehicle when he lost control and struck a bridge.

Their SUV flipped. Bobby Duckworth, Benjamin, and Jenna were thrown from the car. Jenna and Beth died at the scene, troopers said.

“We are very grateful because it was such an awful tragedy. We could have lost all of our family. And we say we didn’t really lose Beth and Jenna because we know where they’re at. We know they’re in heaven,” Vaughn said.

The family has found solace in faith. They ask for prayers as they prepare to lay Jenna and Beth to rest on Saturday.

They have also set up a GoFundMe.

