Moore County deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A former state trooper and Moore County deputy died from complications related to COVID-19, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office described Deputy Eric Ritter, 57, as a “career public servant.” He retired from the North Carolina State Highway in 2016 as a first sergeant. In 2018, he began working part-time with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office as a bailiff.

Ritter became a full-time deputy in February. He was assigned to the security detail at the Historic Courthouse in Carthage, the post said.

Ritter leaves behind his wife, daughter, son-in-law, three granddaughters, his parents, and a brother.

“Sheriff Ronnie Fields and the members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will forever be indebted to Deputy Eric Ritter for his lifetime of service. His memory will live on in our hearts and minds. Well done, good and faithful servant,” the post said.