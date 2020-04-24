Moore County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A deputy in Moore County has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Friday.

The positive test result was confirmed late Thursday.

The sheriff’s office, along with the Moore County Health Department, are working to notifiy anyone who may have been in contact with the deputy.

Fields said he “strongly urges all of Moore County’s citizens to follow the CDC’s guidelines as they relate to this virus.”

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office previously said it moved deputies into isolation after they were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

In Durham, the sheriff’s office confirmed at least six detention officers tested positive for the disease.

Despite issuing an internal memo saying an officer tested positive for coronavirus, Raleigh police will not publicly confirm an employee of the Department has the virus.

