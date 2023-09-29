ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Moore County on Friday.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched a residence in the 100 block of N.C. 705 in Robbins.

During the investigation, they seized cocaine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and $144 in currency, the sheriff’s office said. 68-year-old Jackie James Brady and 45-year-old Kimberly Dawn Harris were arrested.

Brady has been charged with the following:

Trafficking in cocaine by sell,

Trafficking in cocaine by deliver

Trafficking in cocaine by transport

Trafficking in cocaine by possession

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (two counts)

Felony possession of cocaine (two counts)

Maintain a vehicle or dwelling/place to keep a controlled substance (two counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

He’s being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. He is set to make an appearance in district court on Oct. 25.

Harris is charged with the following:

Conspiring to traffic in cocaine by deliver

Conspiring to traffic in cocaine by transport

Conspiring to sell cocaine

Conspiring to deliver cocaine

Simple possession of Schedule VI-controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was released from custody on a $75,000 unsecured bond. Harris is also scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.