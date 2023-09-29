ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Moore County on Friday.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched a residence in the 100 block of N.C. 705 in Robbins.

During the investigation, they seized cocaine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and $144 in currency, the sheriff’s office said. 68-year-old Jackie James Brady and 45-year-old Kimberly Dawn Harris were arrested.

Brady has been charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in cocaine by sell,
  • Trafficking in cocaine by deliver
  • Trafficking in cocaine by transport
  • Trafficking in cocaine by possession
  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (two counts)
  • Felony possession of cocaine (two counts)
  • Maintain a vehicle or dwelling/place to keep a controlled substance (two counts)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

He’s being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. He is set to make an appearance in district court on Oct. 25.

Harris is charged with the following:

  • Conspiring to traffic in cocaine by deliver
  • Conspiring to traffic in cocaine by transport
  • Conspiring to sell cocaine
  • Conspiring to deliver cocaine
  • Simple possession of Schedule VI-controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia. 

She was released from custody on a $75,000 unsecured bond. Harris is also scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.