ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Moore County on Friday.
According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, detectives searched a residence in the 100 block of N.C. 705 in Robbins.
During the investigation, they seized cocaine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and $144 in currency, the sheriff’s office said. 68-year-old Jackie James Brady and 45-year-old Kimberly Dawn Harris were arrested.
Brady has been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in cocaine by sell,
- Trafficking in cocaine by deliver
- Trafficking in cocaine by transport
- Trafficking in cocaine by possession
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (two counts)
- Felony possession of cocaine (two counts)
- Maintain a vehicle or dwelling/place to keep a controlled substance (two counts)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)
He’s being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. He is set to make an appearance in district court on Oct. 25.
Harris is charged with the following:
- Conspiring to traffic in cocaine by deliver
- Conspiring to traffic in cocaine by transport
- Conspiring to sell cocaine
- Conspiring to deliver cocaine
- Simple possession of Schedule VI-controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was released from custody on a $75,000 unsecured bond. Harris is also scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.