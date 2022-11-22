Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate.

Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.

Causey says Jones is charged with breaking and entering of a place of worship, burning a church or religious building and burning personal property.

Agents and fire investigators say they were asked to help investigate the fire Saturday at the Candor United Methodist Church in Montgomery County. That investigation determined the fire was set intentionally, agents say.

Jones was being held at the Moore County Jail on a $145,000 secured bond.