Moore County man arrested, charged with child sex crimes after authorities receive tip

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Carthage man is behind bars on child sex crime charges after he was arrested following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Ryan Thomas Smith, 27, is charged with two counts of felony statutory rape of a child, four counts of felony statutory sexual offense with a child, and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Nov. 24 after the sheriff’s office received information from the NCMEC regarding “a minor disseminating photographs of a sexual nature,” according to a news release.
During the investigating, investigators were able to determine that the minor was also involved in a sexual relationship with an adult, later identified as Smith.
Smith is currently being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16.
