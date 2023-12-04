ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County man is facing several charges after a drug bust at a home in Aberdeen last week.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, detectives executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Guybo Street in Aberdeen. While searching the residence, detectives found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, two firearms, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and $335 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

37-year-old Leo Glen Hill of Aberdeen was arrested on the following charges:

Trafficking in opium or heroin

Possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II-controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Felony possession of cocaine

Maintain a vehicle, dwelling, or place to keep a controlled substance

Simple possession of Schedule VI-controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Hill is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond. He’s set to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2024.