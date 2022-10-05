ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested on Tuesday for possessing multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, Moore County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.
Deputies found cocaine, opiates, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $4,614 in cash.
Leantae Jawan Henegan, 21, was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance
- Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession of drug parpahernalia
Henegan received a $150,000 secured bond. He has a court date on Oct. 19.