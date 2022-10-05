ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested on Tuesday for possessing multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Moore County deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen. During the stop, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle.

Deputies found cocaine, opiates, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $4,614 in cash.

Leantae Jawan Henegan, 21, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking opium or heroin

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug parpahernalia

Henegan received a $150,000 secured bond. He has a court date on Oct. 19.