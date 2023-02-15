VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Moore County was arrested Wednesday for having crack cocaine and marijuana, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of J. Burns Road in Vass. Deputies found crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and items of marijuana paraphernalia.

Thomas Junior Shields, 63, was charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances
  • Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • Resisting a public officer

He received a $43,500 secured bond and will appear in court Feb. 22.