VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Moore County was arrested Wednesday for having crack cocaine and marijuana, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant in the 500 block of J. Burns Road in Vass. Deputies found crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and items of marijuana paraphernalia.

Thomas Junior Shields, 63, was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances

Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Resisting a public officer

He received a $43,500 secured bond and will appear in court Feb. 22.