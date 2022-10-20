ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday.

On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.

After investigating, deputies arrested 22-year-old Sebastion Scott Swanson last Friday. Swanson was charged with one count of felony statutory rape, two counts of felony statutory sex offense, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor child, one count of felony soliciting a minor by electronic device and one count of felony first-degree kidnapping.

Swanson was transported to the Moore County Detention Center and was placed under a $750,000 secured bond. He appeared in court on Thursday.