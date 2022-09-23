ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in Moore County Wednesday for stealing motor vehicle parts, Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins Aug. 29.

After the investigation concluded, deputies arrested 26-year-old Cotey Lee Dunlap. Dunlap was charged with one count of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, one count of felony injuring property to obtain nonferrous metals and one count of resisting a public officer.

He was committed to the Moore County Detention Center and received a $10,000 secured bond.

Dunlap will appear in court on Oct. 5.