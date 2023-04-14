CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man was busted for having methamphetamine in his vehicle on Wednesday, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 4900 block of U.S. Highway 15-501 in Carthage. The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the vehicle and found 58 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

James David Cummings, 64, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by transport, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $115,000 secured bond and will appear in court May 3.