WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man was arrested on Tuesday for sex crimes involving a minor, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

An undercover investigation was initiated after information was provided to the sheriff’s office with the Leland Police Department.

Gregory Winton Simmons, 49, was charged with one count of felony third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was released on a $5,500 unsecured bond and is expected to appear in court April 19.

The investigation is ongong.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Leland Police Department, are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (NCICAC) Taskforce.