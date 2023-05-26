CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man faces seven drug charges after deputies say they busted him with crack cocaine and marijuana.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says detectives executed a search warrant Friday at the home of 52-year-old John Lee Ray of Pinebluff.

Deputies say he was being held at the county’s detention center on a $35,000 secured bond.

Detectives say the search turned up crack, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia items.

Ray is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine; felony possession of cocaine; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance; simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He is due in court May 31.