VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vass man has been charged in a stabbing that sent another man to a hospital on Friday, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday around 7:50 p.m., Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing call in the 100 block of Creek Bend Drive in Vass.

Deputies found 51-year-old Derrick Terrell Mclean with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Deputies were able to quickly identify and find the suspect, Thomas Junior Shields, 63, in connection with the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.

Shields was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond with a first court appearance on May 25.