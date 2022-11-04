ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is facing 20 charges after deputies said they arrested him in connection to an investigation regarding sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, deputies said they arrested 29-year-old Taylor Anthony Moore, of Robbins, after receiving a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators found child sexual exploitation material in Moore’s possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moore is charged with 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and Moore may face additional charges.

He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Moore is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17.