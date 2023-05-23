CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, detectives with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Santana Cruz Lara, 33, with nine counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest after an investigation in the Carthage area after receiving information of someone possessing child sexual assault material. The investigation led them to Lara.

Lara, of Heron Road Carthage, is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. His first court appearance is June 7 in Moore County District Court.

The sherriff’s office is an active member of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.