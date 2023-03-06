CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cameron man has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and and assault by strangulation after a domestic violence investigation by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries.

The victim was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst where she was treated for her injuries and remains in stable condition, deputies said.

Investigators arrested 58-year-old Walter Junior Ray.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, he was also charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Ray was placed in the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.