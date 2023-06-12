CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old West End man has been charged with multiple offenses after leading Moore County sheriff’s deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were conducting a license checkpoint in the West End area Saturday morning.

A vehicle refused to stop when directed to and fled the area at a high rate of speed, deputies said. Deputies chased the vehicle and during the chase. the driver damaged personal property while traveling through the Seven Lakes West Community. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the Candor area of Montgomery County and the driver was taken into custody.

Matthew Hubbard is charged with the following:

felony flee to elude arrest,

injury to personal property,

reckless driving to endanger,

fail to obey traffic officer,

resisting public officer,

fail to heed light and siren,

fail to stop at stop sign/flashing red light,

fail to maintain lane control, and

exceeding posted speed.

Hubbard was transported to the Moore County Detention Center and given a $50,000.00 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.