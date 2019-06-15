Moore County man charged with murder in roommate’s death, deputies say

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County authorities said that a man was taken into custody Saturday in Texas after killing his roommate in Vass.

The incident was reported after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from “an out of state law enforcement agency,” a news release from Moore County deputies said.

Early Saturday, Moore County deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Rollins Road in Vass.

“Once at the residence deputies found a male, deceased, who was an apparent victim of homicide,” the news release said.

Rex Hayes Watson, 57, of Vass was identified as the victim, deputies said.

Later Saturday, officers in Bexar County, Texas arrested Dallas Lester Walters Jr., 48, of Vass, according to the news release.

Walters is charged with murder and is being held without bond.

He will be extradited to Moore County from Texas, deputies said.

No other information was released by authorities.

