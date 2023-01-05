CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man is in the Moore County Jail after he was charged Thursday with multiple drug offenses.

On Thursday, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Lakey Siding Road in Robbins, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies located heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, buprenorphine, naloxone, items of drug paraphernalia and items of marijuana paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Michael Louis Davis, 63, was charged with:

possession of heroin,

felony possession of cocaine,

possession of methamphetamine,

possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule III controlled substance,

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances,

simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance,

possession of drug paraphernalia, and

possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Davis has a $50,000 secured bond and a court date on Jan. 19.