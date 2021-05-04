Moore County man charged with raping child

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old Vass man was arrested Monday following an investigation into a child being sexually assaulted, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

A release from Sheriff Ronnie Fields said on Jan. 12, his office received a report concerning a child being sexually assaulted.

“After a serious and complex investigation that included both forensic and digital evidence examination and analysis, probable cause was established which enabled us to make an arrest,” Fields said.

On Monday, Jackson Stewart Smith, 18, of Vass was arrested in connection with that investigation.

He was charged with first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a child under 15, and sexual battery.

He was booked into the Moore County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court June 1.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.