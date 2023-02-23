ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Moore County has been charged with sex crimes involving children, including incest, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 11, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape involving a child at a residence in Aberdeen.

On Wednesday, deputies said investigators arrested 39-year-old Boyce Binford Guy III. Guy was charged with three counts of statutory sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of incest.

He was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $2.5 million bond. He will appear in court on March 16.