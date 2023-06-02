CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 59-year-old man from the Village of Foxfire in Moore County has been arrested after authorities received information about someone possessing child sexual abuse material.

Bruce Charles Peterson is charged with two counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 30, 2023, the sheriff’s office initiated an undercover investigation after receiving the tip.

On Thursday, Peterson was arrested and given a $75,000 unsecured bond. He is scheduled for his first court appearance Wednesday in Moore County District Court.