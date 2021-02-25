Moore County man faces animal cruelty charges after dead, malnourished cows found in pastures

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County man faces a series of felony animal cruelty charges after several dead cows were located in a pasture near Robbins, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies, along with a Moore County Agricultural Extension agent, were called to a pasture off Brown’s Chapel Road outside of Robbins.

The deputies and agent found several dead cows and others that were malnourished, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a release.

Deputies searched two other pastures and located another dead cow on property on Lakey Siding Road.

Fields said his office arranged for multiple bales of hay to be delivered to the pastures.

“Observation and care of the cattle is ongoing,” Fields said.

Terry Lendon Williams, 54, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with nine counts of felony cruelty to animals.

He received a $5,000 bond on the animal cruelty charges but is being held under a $275,000 civil contempt order for failing to comply with a previous court order.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 31.