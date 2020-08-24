Moore County man facing multiple child sex crime charges, sheriff’s office says

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) – An Aberdeen man is facing multiple child sex crime charges after getting arrested following a child sex assault investigation, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report on Sunday of a minor who was sexually assaulted by a man. Detectives began an investigation and quickly developed a suspect.
After executing a search warrant, Terrance Scott Harris, 57, was arrested at his home.
Harris is charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and eight counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Harris is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. His first court date is set for Sept. 20.
