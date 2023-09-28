WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) – A Jackson Springs man is facing charges after deputies say they found multiple drugs inside his car in Moore County on Tuesday.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted a traffic stop on the 4400 block of N.C. Highway 211 in West End. During the traffic stop, detectives searched and found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, morphine, hydrocodone, suboxone and several items of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

33-year-old Sean Jamar Harrington was arrested on the following charges:

Possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (morphine)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine)

Felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana)

Maintain a vehicle or dwelling place to keep a controlled substance

Simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance (suboxone)

Simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone)

Simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance (morphine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harrington also had an outstanding order for arrest in Moore County for driving with a revoked license and revoked/suspended vehicle registration.

He was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $51,000 secured bond. Harrington is set to make a court appearance on Oct. 26.