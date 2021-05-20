Moore County man jailed on $350,000 bond after months-long investigation into child’s sexual assault

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County man was jailed on a $350,000 bond after a months-long investigation involving the sexual assault of a minor, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Anthony Dimattia, 19, of Pinebluff, was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child, one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, one count of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 15, and four counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dimattia was given a $350,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began Jan. 8 after a report of a sexual assault involving a juvenile. It happened in the Aberdeen and Pinebluff areas.

The sheriff’s office and Aberdeen police conducted “a serious and complex investigation that included both forensic and digital evidence examination and analysis,” the release said.

An additional victim was found during the course of the investigation, a news release said.

Probable cause was established, leading to Dimattia’s arrest.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-4444.