RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnny Carlyle, of Carthage, says he can get a brand new truck after his weekly lottery purchase led to a $100,000 win.

“I’ve had my old one for over 20 years,” said Carlyle. “I’ll get a GMC or Chevy — whichever is a better deal.”

Carlyle bought a $1 Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing from a Speedway on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage.

He stopped to check his ticket Monday on his way to work, and, at first, thought there was something wrong after checking his ticket and asked the Speedway clerk for help.

“I thought something was wrong with the machine,” said Carlyle. “She handed me the winning numbers, and all five matched.”

After realizing then that he had won, he called his wife about the exciting news.

“She got excited,” Carlyle recalled, “and thought I was messing with her head.”

Carlyle arrived at the lottery headquarters on Tuesday, and after required state and federal taxes, took home $71,250.