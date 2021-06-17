Moore County man shoots at deputies during 3-hour standoff, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 25-year-old Carhage man was taken into custody following a three-hour standoff on Wednesday, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

The confrontation began with a report of an “active domestic situation” with gunfire at a home.

Deputies arrived to find the domestic situation was still in progress.

Bystanders told deputies they hear gunfire from the home.

“Deputies were able to call out to the subjects in the home to exit with their hands up and a female subject eventually exited the house,” Fields said. “The female subject appeared to have minor injuries and was immediately taken for medical treatment.”

Once the female left the residence, the suspect in the home opened fire on deputies outside the home, the sheriff said.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called to the scene and began a three-hour standoff with the suspect.

Following failed negotiations, “chemical munitions” were used to get the suspect out of the home.

Xavier Tyrone McQuitter, 25, of Carthage was then taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Assault with a firearm on law enforcement, discharging a firearm to incite fear, resisting a public officer, and assault on a female.

McQuitter is being held at the the Moore County Detention Center under a $1 million bond for the non-domestic related crimes and no bond for the domestic violence offense.

McQuitter is first scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on July 14.

No deputies or emergency personnel were injured during this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.