CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Brian Marks of Cameron decided to take his chances on a Powerball ticket and it paid off as he won $100,000.

Marks’ ticket matched numbers on four white balls, which won $50,000. His prize doubled when the 2X multiplier hit.

The chances of a match are one in 913,129, the NC Education Lottery said.

He spent $3 on a Power Play ticket from Gold Star on Lobelia Road in Vass, a news release said. Marks then claimed his prize Wednesday and after taxes, he took home $71,011.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawings offers a $35 million jackpot, or $20.6 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.