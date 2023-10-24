CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carthage man and woman were arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed at a Carthage-area residence.
Moore County sheriff’s detectives executed the warrant in the 1600 block of U.S. 15/501. During the investigation, detectives found cocaine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation.
Kiyatta Mashaun Jackson, 44, and Katherine Lynn Chandler, 30, are both charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine,
- Felony Possession of Cocaine,
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances,
- Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance,
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and
- Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.
Jackson’s secured bond was set at $50,000. Chandler’s at $25,000.
Both have court dates of Nov. 15.